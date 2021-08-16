Paralakhemundi ACF Death Case: Crime Branch In Action Mode

Gajapati: While Crime Branch took over the probe into the death case of Paralakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), Soumya Ranjan, the team is now in action mode.

The Crime Branch team has begun the interrogation of five person — cook, two ACF and two foresters.

Soumya’s wife, Bidyabharti, is likely to be grilled soon by the Crime Branch.

The three-member Crime Branch team headed by DSP Gyana Ranjan Mishra are investigating into the death mystery of Paralakhemundi ACF from all possible angles.

Recently, a team of Paralakhemundi Police had grilled deceased ACF’s wife Bidyabharti Panda, who is the key accused in the case, for the third time and her parents at her residence at Goudagan under Kaptipada Block in Mayurbhanj district.

On July 11, 2021, ACF Soumya Ranjan was rushed to hospital with critical burn injuries. The victim was found with around 90 per cent burn injuries at his official quarters at Paralakhemundi. On July 13, Soumya Ranjan succumbed to the injuries at a private hospital in Cuttack.

According to the post-mortem report, the victim died of burn injuries. However, the family members of the deceased have alleged foul play. Alleging murder, the family members of Soumya Ranjan filed an online complaint against the victim’s widow, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sangram Behera and the victim’s cook.