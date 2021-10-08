Paralakhemundi ACF Death Case: Crime Branch Clean Chit To DFO & Cook; Wife Bidya Bharati Booked

Cuttack: The Criminal Investigation Department of Odisha Crime Branch on Friday closed the investigation into the death of Paralakhemundi ACF Soumyaranjan Mohapatra. While two suspects- Gajapati DFO Sangram Behera and cook Manmanth Kundu have been given clean chit in the case, the deceased ACF’s wife Bidya Bharati has been booked under Sections 285 of IPC for negligent conduct with respect of fire, and 304-A of IPC with causing death of her husband by negligence.

The CID CB has completed the investigation into the case and will be submitting a charge-sheet against Bidya Bharati in the Court of SDJM Paralakhemundi today, said Crime Branch ADG Sanjib Panda during a press meet here today.

According to a press note by the CB, during investigation, the Investigation Officer examined a number of witnesses, analysed the autopsy report of Soumya, sought clarification on Post Mortem report from Associate Professor of Department of FM&T,SCB Medical Collage Cuttack, CE report of Forensic Lab, sent the diary of both Soumyaranjan, the deceased and his wife Bidya for comparison and verifying the authenticity of their writing to Handwriting Bureau, got a psychological analysis of the contents of the diary written by Soumyaranjan done, CDR analysis of the mobile no of the victim and all the suspects and last not least got polygraph test of all suspects done to arrive at a definite conclusion.”

As there were no direct witness to the incident, the Crime Branch relied on the circumstantial evidence, dying declaration of the deceased, Reports of the Experts, CDR analysis of phone numbers etc to unravel the truth.

The CB said, “During the investigation role of each suspect has been thoroughly verified in view of the serious allegation raised by the family members of the deceased. lt came to light that the death of deceased was due to burn injury sustained involving about 95% body surface area. Burn injury is anti mortem in nature. All the vital organs of deceased was found to be intact. The spot of the incident was corroborated by the statements of material witnesses and scientific report of RFSL ,Berhampur. Similarly credibility of dying declaration was verified and was found to be dependable. Polygraph test was also conducted on all the suspects to ascertain the veracity of their respective claims. During all these cross verification no evidence whatsoever has been found to prove that Soumyaranjan was murdered.

Similarly, no evidence could be gathered to prove conspiracy between the wife of deceased, the DFO Gajapati and cook Manmath. The investigation also looked deeply into the possibility of suicide but it failed to gather any significant evidence in this regard. Rather the dying declaration of Soumyaranjan and the psychological analysis of the contents of his diary along with other circumstantial evidence clearly prove that Soumya was in deep love with his wife and wanted to live a happy conjugal life at all cost. So the possibility of suicide has been ruled out during investigation.

On a deeper analysis of the facts and circumstances, statements of material witnesses such as ACF Bhaskar Rao, Collector Gajapati, Cook Manmath and others, the statement of the deceased in his dying declaration, the psychological analysis of the writings of Soumya ranjan in his diary and the Polygraph Report on the nature of death of the deceased prima fade evidence has been found to prove that the fire which caused Soumya ranjans death was accidental. Once this was sufficiently established the question arose as to whether accidental death of of deceased could have been avoided? Whether Bidya who was present in the house with her husband in the house attended her husband promptly with due care and diligence to save his life?

The evidence proves she did not. Accidental fire could engulfed the deceased to the extent of 95% in presence of Bidya Bharati raises serious question about the promptitude and alertness of Bidya Bharati which does not appear to be acceptable for a prudent person in an ordinary course of human conduct despite explanations offered by her in her statement.

She has stated in her examination that she fetched water in a bucket from the tap in the back side of the house and in a hurry and panic she slipped and could not succeed to shower water on the body of the deceased. This statement of her was found to be deceptive in polygraph test. The treating doctor in his statement has categorically stated that there wasn’t enough water soaking in the body of the deceased even though the deceased was shifted to hospital within a span of 10 to 15 minutes. He also clearly pointed out that had there been sufficient water poured on the body of the patient, the percentage of burn injuries could have been to a lesser extent. There is sufficient reason to link the callous conduct / omission of Bidya Bharati at the time of incident with that of their bitter conjugal life which is apparent from the diary writings of the couple and other circumstantial evidences. Her claim that she slipped off while bringing bucket of water to extinguish fire caught by the deceased and instantly called for help was found to be deceptive in her polygraph test report. Thus it is clearly proved that Bidya Bharati acted negligently and did not attend her husband with due promptitude to put out the fire which engulfed him, due to apathy arising out of their strained relationship.

During course of investigation the role of DFO Sangram Keshari Behera was thoroughly verified. The allegation that he was having illicit ‘ ving an affair with the wife of the deceased Bidya Ilharati Panda was carefully examined. The mobile details were examined through CDR analysis and no linkage whatsoever could be established between Bidya and DFO. During investigation the tour diary of ACF Soumyaranjan was also scrutinized. It did not reveal any far away duty from home at night. Similarly, the personal diary written by Soumya did not contain any such allegation. Even the dying declaration of ACE Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra made no such allegation.

Moreover, his non involvement is clearly corroborated by the Polygraph Test. Similarly, the role of suspect Cook Manmoth Kumbha was verified. During the course of investigation no evidence could be gathered with regards to his involvement in the death of ACF from witnesses. The dying declaration of ACF Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra is silent about his involvement. On CDR analysis no clue could be obtained regarding his involvement. During the time of fateful incidence his presence has been clearly proved by ACF Rao at his residence. After hearing the commotion, Manmoth was the first to respond and poured water on the ACF Soumya. Moreover, his innocency is corroborated by the Polygraph Test Report, the Crime Branch said.

Considering the facts, circumstances and available evidence discussed above prima facie evidence has been gathered to prove Bidya Bharati criminally liable for commission of offence u/s 285/304-A IPC . Sec 285 of IPC deals with negligent conduct with respect of fire and Sec 304A IPC deals with causing death by negligence .The punishment of offence being less than imprisonment for seven years, notice u/s 41-A Cr.PC has been served upon the accused Bidya Bharati. The investigation is finally closed and charge sheet u/s 285 and 304-A IPC is being submitted against accused Bidya Bharati Panda for causing death of her husband Soumyranjan Mohapatra by her negligent conduct/omission to face her trial in the court of law, the press note further read.