Parakram Diwas: Some Lesser-known Facts About Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Cuttack: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti is known and celebrated as Parakram Diwas across the country. It is a national event celebrated in the country to mark the birth anniversary of one of the prominent Indian leaders and freedom fighters, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Every year on January 23, his birth anniversary is celebrated as a ‘Day of Valour’ to mark his contributions towards the independence of the country from British rule.

On his birth anniversary here are some lesser known facts about Netaji.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was born to Prabhavati Bose and Janakinath Bose on January, 23, 1897 in Cuttack, Odisha.

After completing his degree in Philosophy in Calcutta, Bose was sent to England to study for the civil services exams. He returned to India in the year 1921, where his fervent patriotism led to him being considered a rebel by the British authorities.

His famous slogan- “Tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe aazadi dunga” (Give me your blood, and I shall give you freedom) by Netaji sparked motivation and patriotism in the hearts of Indians who fought against British rule.

In 1927, Bose became general secretary of the Congress party and worked closely with Jawaharlal Nehru against colonial rule.

To pay tribute to his contribution to India’s struggle against British forces, Bose’s birth anniversary is celebrated across the country on January 23 every year. It is also known as Parakram Day or Bravery Day.

Bose’s death is covered in mystery as many of his supporters have refused to believe that he died in a plane crash.