Paradip Port Chairman Meets Odisha CM, Apprises On Latest Development At Port

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Chairman of Paradip Port Authority, Mr. P.L. Haranadh, on Saturday evening met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the latter’s residence ‘Naveen Niwas’ in Bhubaneswar.

Mr. Haranadh apprised the Odisha CM about the latest developments at the Port, which will enable it to become a Mega Port.

Patnaik also offered his best wishes for future prospects of Paradip Port. Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian was also present on the occasion.

