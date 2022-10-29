Paradip Port Chairman Meets Odisha CM, Apprises On Latest Development At Port
Bhubaneswar: Chairman of Paradip Port Authority, Mr. P.L. Haranadh, on Saturday evening met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the latter’s residence ‘Naveen Niwas’ in Bhubaneswar.
Mr. Haranadh apprised the Odisha CM about the latest developments at the Port, which will enable it to become a Mega Port.
Patnaik also offered his best wishes for future prospects of Paradip Port. Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian was also present on the occasion.
Shri P.L. Haranadh, Chairman @paradipport is privileged to meet Hon’ble Shri @Naveen_Odisha at Naveen Niwas. He apprised him about latest developments at the Port, which will enable it to become a Mega Port. Shri Patnaik offered his best wishes for future prospects of the Port. pic.twitter.com/OJap9jpqQv
— Paradip Port Authority (@paradipport) October 29, 2022
Comments are closed.