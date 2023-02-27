Paradip Port bags Major Port of the Year (non-containerized cargo) award in Eastern Region

Bhubaneswar: Eastern Star Awards Ceremony was recently held in Kolkata by Exim India, Shipping Times. Paradip Port bagged Major port of the Year, non containerised cargo award in Eastern region.

Shri G. Edison, TM received the award from Shri Gopal Krishna, Former Secretary of Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways.

Congratulating on this achievement Shri P.L.Haranadh, Chairman, PPA said that the award stands testimony to our hard work, efforts and indomitable spirit of team PPA.