Paradip CT GST Officer In Vigilance Net For Accepting Rs 80,000 Bribe

Paradip: Vigilance today caught CT GST Officer Chittaranjan Mohanty while he was accepting bribe of Rs 80,000.

Mohanty was taking illegal gratification hush up a case and to release seized documents of a businessman.

After seizure of bribe money, vigilance raided three locations including his house on suspicion of disproportionate assets.

Mohanty was working at GST Office as Commercial Tax Officer and GST Enforcement Unit Officer. He demanded a bribe of Rs 80,000 to return the papers seized from a businessman and hush up the case.

The vigilance raided the Tax office on Paradip Marine Drive Road this afternoon after the businessman lodged complaint with vigilance.

More searches are being conducted at his house in Cuttack, his ancestral house in Kendrapara and Paradip’s office. During raid, Rs 1 lakh cash was also found from the office cupboard.