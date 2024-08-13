Para Shuttler Pramod Bhagat Suspended for 18 Months

New Delhi: Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist para shuttler Pramod Bhagat has received an 18-month suspension due to whereabouts failures and will consequently miss the Paris Paralympic Games, as announced by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Tuesday.

The BWF statement disclosed that Pramod Bhagat violated the committee’s anti-doping rules.

“The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) Anti-Doping Division ruled on 1 March 2024 that Bhagat had breached BWF’s anti-doping regulations by committing three whereabouts failures within 12 months,” the BWF statement read.

Pramod Bhagat, competing in the SL3 category, challenged this ruling at the CAS Appeals Division, the report further mentioned.

“The CAS Appeals Division, on 29 July 2024, upheld the initial decision of the CAS Anti-Doping Division made on 1 March 2024, thereby enforcing his ineligibility period,” continued the statement.

At the Tokyo Paralympics, Pramod Bhagat clinched the gold medal in the men’s singles SL3 category by defeating Great Britain’s Daniel Bethell in the final.