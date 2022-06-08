Para Shooting World Cup: PM Modi Congratulates Avani Lekhara, Sriharsha Devaraddi For Winning Gold

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Indian shooters for winning Gold in Para Shooting World Cup.

The Prime Minister congratulated Avani Lekhara and Sriharsha Devaraddi for winning Gold.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

Congratulations @AvaniLekhara for this historic accomplishment. May you keep scaling newer heights of success and inspiring others. My best wishes. https://t.co/V5jb5AMzlV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2022

Proud of Sriharsha Devaraddi for wining the Gold. His determination is truly motivating. Best wishes for his future endeavours. https://t.co/z9g42AHng3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2022

Avani Lekhara clinched gold with a world record score of 250.6 in Women’s 10m Air Rifle standing SH1 at the Chateauroux Para Shooting World Cup to secure a place at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist shooter Avani Lekhara broke her own world record of 249.6. P

Poland’s Emilia Babska bagged the silver medal with a total of 247.6, while the bronze was won by Anna Normann of Sweden with a total of 225.6. SH1 category is for athletes with lower limb impairment for competition in rifle events.

Sriharsha Devaraddi also won a quota for the 2024 Paris Paralympics after winning the gold medal in Mixed 10m Air Rifle SH2 at Para Shooting World Cup.

Devaraddi shot a total of 253.1 in the final to bag the gold medal ahead of Slovenia’s Tirsek F by just 0.5 points. The bronze went to France’s De La Forest with a total of 230.3.