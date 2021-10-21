Para Cyclist Akshay Singh Attempts Limca Book Of Record For Cycling

New Delhi: Akshay Singh, a young cyclist enthusiast from Kanpur (U.P.), lost his right leg in a train accident in his teenage while returning from Allahabad.

The incident was a big setback for the family as well as the young boy, who was aspiring to inch his name in the world cycling canvas.

But he never let this disability change his goals of life and continued to peruse his passion of cycling along with his studies.

During the course of time, Akshay and his parents came to know about Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO).

He approached the prosthetic professional of ALIMCO for fitting of newly developed high-end Prosthesis.

Shri Akshay Singh, using ALIMCO Prosthesis, attempted Limca Book of Record for cycling from Kanpur (JK Temple) to New Delhi (India Gate) on 29th Aug. 2021

Right Leg Amputee Shri Akshay was examined and fitted with ALIMCO made Below Knee Prosthesis under the Government of India Scheme of Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids/Appliances (ADIP Scheme).

Thereafter, he followed GAIT training program. GAIT training is a type of physical therapy. It helps improving one’s ability to stand and walk.

Later on, in August 2021, Shri Akshay Singh attempted the Limca Book of Record for Cycling from Kanpur to India Gate, New Delhi in record 64 hours’ time and was able to achieve it successfully.