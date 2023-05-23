New Delhi: Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape appears to have created a Twitter account only “to thank the Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi” for his visit to the island nation. The unverified handle of the PNG PM followed only PM Modi at the time of writing.

Within hours of opening the account, Marape has gained around 2,000 followers, including ex-Australia PM Tony Abbott and US-based defence analyst Derek Grossman.

In one of his first posts, Marape wrote: “Today I created my account on Twitter to thank the Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi ji very much for coming to a small country like Papua New Guinea.”

Today I created my account on Twitter to thank the Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi ji very much for coming to a small country like Papua New Guinea.#FIPICSummit #NarendraModi #JamesMarape pic.twitter.com/0TBpLXu1iX — James Marape (@JamesMarape) May 22, 2023

Notably, he has a verified Facebook page. However, he hasn’t posted anything there for some time.

The new Twitter handle mentioned this in one of the posts. “ The Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi ji is much older than us, respectable. So we greeted him by touching his feet,” the post read.

PM Modi received a “special welcome” ceremony upon his arrival in Papua New Guinea on May 21, with the leader of the Pacific Island country touching his feet to seek his blessings.