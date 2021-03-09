Pankodhar Ekadasi Of Lord Lokanath Today

Puri: The auspicious ritual of “Pankaudhar” At Lokannath Temple in Puri will be held today. Lokannath is traditionally known as ‘Laukanatha’ as Lord Ram worshipped one Lau or Lauka ( Pumpkin) as Lord Shiva when he was searching from Sita.

Lord Lokannath is visible to devotee once in a year on Pankaudhar Ekadashi day. The sanctum including the linga is filled with water throughout the year by a natural fountain.

Three days before Maha Shivratri the water along with the bael leaves and other fruits are cleared following which the Linga becomes visible.

On the other hand, the Pankodhhara Ekadasi on March 9 and Jagara Jatra on March 11, respectively will be held amid strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

Limited number of sevayats will be allowed to carrying out the Pankodhhara Ekadasi rituals while the devotees will be allowed to have darshan of the Shivling from outside ‘Gambhira’ of the temple.

Similarly, devotees will be allowed to have darshan of the deity between 4 am to 12 am which was previously allowed from midnight.