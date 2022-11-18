Pankaj Tripathi To Play Atal Bihari Vajpayee Role In Biopic

Mumbai: Actor Pankaj Tripathi is set to play the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in a biopic titled “Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon Yeh Desh Rehna Chahiye- ATAL”, the makers announced Friday.

Written by Utkarsh Naithani and directed by three-time National Award-winner Ravi Jadhav, the film will revolve around the journey of Vajpayee, one of the co-founders and a senior leader of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

Tripathi said he feels honoured to play the role of an iconic multi-faceted personality like Vajpayee.

“It is an honour to portray such a humane politician on screen. He was not just a politician but so much more, he was an excellent writer and a renowned poet. Getting to be in his shoes is nothing but a privilege for an actor like me,” the 46-year-old actor said in a statement.