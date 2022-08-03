Pankaj Tripathi, Madhav Mishra’s Criminal Justice 3 Teaser Out!

New Delhi: Disney+ Hotstar dropped the teaser of Criminal Justice 3: Adhura Sach on Wednesday. The series stars Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role.

Take a look at the teaser:

The short teaser video sees a woman approaching Pankaj Tripathi to fight her case. And while his opponent calls it a ‘simple and straight’ case, he assures her that there’s more to be read in it. While the face of his client or the subject of the case is not revealed, we see him going all out to protect her in the courtroom.