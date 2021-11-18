Pangolin Rescued In Kandhamal, Two Held

Kandhamal: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Crime Branch has busted a wildlife smuggling racket and arrested two persons with the seizure of pangolin in Kandhamal district on Wednesday.

The arrestees have been identified as Sibananda Mallick of Sonubadi under Baliguda police limits and Rastra Bhoi of Kalipushingtagabaz village under Barakhamawas police limits.

Acting on a tip-off regarding illegal possession of live Pangolin, police conducted a raid near Jakikia village under Baliguda police limits and arrested two persons in this regard. The cops also seized a live pangolin from their possession.

The live Pangolin was handed over to DFO, Baliguda and further investigation is underway in this regard.