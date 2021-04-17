Pangolin Rescued In Cuttack, One Held

Cuttack: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch has rescued a pangolin and arrested a person in connection with the case. The accused has been identified as Keshab Sahoo of village Abhimanpur.

Acting on reliable inputs about a deal of sale of a live pangolin by wildlife criminals, the STF team conducted a raid near village Abhimanpur under Cuttack district and arrested the accused. One live pangolin and other incriminating materials were seized from his possession.

The accused person could not produce any valid authority in support of the possession of such live pangolin, for which he has been arrested.

In this connection, STF (Case No.14 dated 16.04.2021) U/s. 379/411/120(B) IPC r/w. 51 of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 was registered. The seized live pangolin will be handed over to DFO cum Wildlife Warden, Athagarh for safe custody, a press release stated.

The Indian pangolin (Manis crassicaudata), also called thick-tailed pangolin, scaly anteater and bajrakapta in Odia is a solitary, shy, slow-moving, nocturnal mammal. It is a schedule I protected animal under Wild Life Protection act, 1972.

Schedule I provides absolute protection – offences under these are prescribed for the highest penalties

During last one year, a Special driver against the wildlife criminals/poachers have been launched. STF has seized as many as 12 Leopard skin, 06 Elephant Tusk, 02 deer skin, 03 live pangolin and 05 kg pangolin scales and arrested 25 wildlife criminals. A total of 14 cases have been registered against the wildlife criminals.

STF is the specialised wing of Odisha Police to curb the organized crime in the State. Wildlife crimes remain one of the focus area of STF and STF will continue its drive against the wildlife crime and criminals.