Pandya Store Actress Shiny Doshi Marries Lavesh Khairajani; Pics Go Viral

Mumbai: Actress Shiny Doshi, who plays the lead role of Dhara Pandya in TV show Pandya Store, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Lavesh Khairajani.

The wedding was an intimate affair with only close friends in attendance. Their pictures from the fairytale wedding have taken the internet by storm.

Reportedly, the couple has known each other for the past three years. They were introduced to each other through Shiny’s best friend and actress Pranitaa Pandit. Lavesh and Pranitaa have known each other for a decade.