Pandemonium in Odisha Assembly: BJP, Cong members again resort to beating gongs, showing placards

Bhubaneswar: Pandemonium continued to prevail in the Odisha Assembly for the eighth consecutive day today as both BJP & Congress members again created a ruckus in the House after the proceedings begin in the afternoon.

As soon as the House assembled, members of BJP & Congress parties beat gongs and showed placards to Minister Pratap Jena while he was presenting the demands for grants of the Panchayati Raj department.

As a mark of protest, the opposition members rushed to the Well of the House, holding placards and banners, reiterating their demand for sacking of the Minister of State (MoS) for Home, Dibya Shankar Mishra over Mamita Meher murder case.

The house witnessed a political high drama after Congress member Tara Prasad Bahinipati rushed in front of the Law Minister and started beating a gong. In order to safeguard Minister Jena, the ruling party MLAs- mostly, Pranab Balabantaray, Rohit Pujari, and Bikram Panda created a safety zone around him.

Soon the house plunged into a chaotic situation after some Members allegedly threw placards in the Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro. Unable to run the proceedings, Speaker S N Patro adjourned the house till tomorrow (Friday).

Leader of the House & Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today moved obituary references in the Odisha Assembly for General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other Defence personnel who died in a helicopter crash at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu yesterday.

Opposition Chief Whip Mohan Majhi, Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra, and CPI-M leader Laxman Munda joined the Leader of the House to mourn the sad demise of CDS General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and other Defence personnel.

Moving the obituary reference the Chief Minister expressed his profound grief and said the demise of CDS, is an irreparable loss to the nation and his outstanding service to the nation will be remembered forever.

The members expressed their profound grief over the death, conveyed their sympathies to the bereaved family members and prayed for the salvation of the departed souls. He requested the Speaker to convey the condolence of the house to the bereaved family members. The house observed one-minute silence in memory of the departed souls.

Soon after the silent prayer, Speaker S N Patro adjourned the house till 4 pm as a mark of respect to the departed souls.

