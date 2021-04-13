Pandemic growing exponentially despite measures is disturbing: WHO

Geneva: The World Health Organization said coronavirus pandemic is in a critical phase and warned nations to be extremely cautious in dealing with the juncture.

The world health body said the coronavirus cases are surging despite proven measures to rein in is quite disturbing. The time has come to act relentlessly to fight the dreaded disease.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead, said the humankind is at a critical point of the pandemic right now.

She said the pandemic is growing and added that this is not the situation we want to be in 16 months into a pandemic, she added.