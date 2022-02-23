Panchayat Polls: SEC Releases Final Polling Percentage, Voter Turnout At 79%

Bhubaneswar: The final voter turnout in Odisha which went to fourth phase panchayat polls was 79 per cent, the State Election Commission said on Wednesday.

While maximum polling was recorded in Subarnapur (86.51%), Bargarh with 84.87% and Nabarangpur with 83.3% stood next to it.

This is the highest voting percentage when compared to that observed in the three previous phases.

Meanwhile, Ganjam district recorded the lowest voter turnout at 65.2% among all poll-bound districts.

Here is the list of district-wise poll percentages in the 4th phase of the panchayat polls in Odisha: