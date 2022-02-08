Panchayat Polls In Odisha: Govt Employees To Get 3-Day Special Casual Leave

Bhubaneswar: The State Government has allowed three-day Special Casual Leave for all government employees to exercise their franchise in the forthcoming panchayat polls in Odisha.

Ashok Meena, Principal Secretary, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department, has written to the authorities concerned of various departments regarding grant of Special Casual Leave to all state govt employees during the general elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in Odisha.

The elections to the PRIs will be held in a phased manner on different dates i.e., on 16th, 18th, 20th, 22nd, and 24th February 2022. All Govt. employees and employees of Govt. Undertakings/ Boards/ Corporations/ Apex Bodies etc., who have registered themselves as voters in Gram Panchayats, may exercise their franchise for the ensuing PRI election.

“Employees, who desire to exercise their franchise at a place away from their headquarters on the date of voting, will be allowed Special Casual Leave for a maximum period of three (3) days i.e., one day preceding the poll, one day after the poll and the day on the date of poll,” the letter read.

The PR&DW Dept has asked the authorities to treat the leave period as Special Casual Leave in addition to normal casual leave admissible to the employees during the calendar year 2022. The written application by the employees will be sufficient to show their enrolment in a particular GP, it said

The Head of Offices granting the Special Casual Leave will determine the number of days of Special Casual Leave (not exceeding 3 days) to be sanctioned. Ordinarily, the employees should not be restrained from exercising their franchise and should be given all possible facilities. The provision of sparing of staff without any detriment to the official work should be liberally interpreted, the letter further read.