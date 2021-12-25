Panchayat Polls In Odisha: BJD Passes Resolution To Provide 40% Tickets To OBC Candidates

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the ensuing panchayat polls in Odisha, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday passed a resolution to provide 40% tickets to OBC candidates in the rural polls scheduled to be held next year.

In its executive meeting held today, the conch party’s organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das moved the resolution

A day after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan targeted the Odisha government alleging the ruling party’s lack of interest in reservation for the OBCs, BJD secretary (organisation) Pranab Prakash Das on Friday said that BJD is committed to 40 pc reservation for OBCs in panchayat polls.