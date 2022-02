Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded a voter turnout of 70 per cent in the fourth phase of Panchayat elections across the State. This was informed by the State Election Commission (SEC).

The fourth phase election is being held at 17,089 booths in 1,254 Gram Panchayats (GPs) under 64 blocks in 27 districts.

As many as 667 candidates are in the fray for the 163 ZP member seats.