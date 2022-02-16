Panchayat Poll Violence: Odisha SEC Directs DGP To Further Tighten Security

Bhubaneswar: In view of reports of disturbance from several places in Odisha in the first phase polling, the State Election Commission (SEC) today directed the DG Police to further tighten security arrangements.

“Reports of incidents of disturbances at some places during the first phase polling of the three-tier panchayat polls in the State today have come to the notice of the SEC,” the release read.

“Miscreants disrupted polling process in some places especially in the districts of Puri and Jajpur. The incident of attack on media personnel by miscreants in Kanas block has come to the notice of SEC,” it read.

“As a result of these incidents, the polling process has been disrupted. Hence it is directed the DGP to take stringent action against those creating disturbances,” the press release further read.