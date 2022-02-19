Panchayat Elections: Odisha Govt To Conduct Re-Poll At 45 Booths On Feb 23

Bhubaneswar: As Panchayat elections in several places in Odisha disrupted due to violenece, the state government has decided to conduct re-polling at 45 booths.

The Odisha State Election Commission will conduct re-polling at 45 booths across the State on February 23.

The voting exercise will be held from 9 am to 3 pm on the scheduled date.

Fresh polling will be carried out at 25 booths where voting could not be held during the first phase of the Panchayat elections in the State on February 16.

Similarly, 20 booths where voting exercise remained inconclusive due to various reasons, from violence to irregularities, during the second phase of polling on Friday, will go for a second round of polling on February 23.