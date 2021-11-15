Panchayat Election In Odisha: Polling Time Extended By An Hour

Bhubaneswar: The State Election Commission has increased the polling time by an hour for the forthcoming General Elections and by-elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions in Odisha.

As per the fresh order issued by the SEC, polling at each Polling Station shall take place from 7 AM to 1 PM for General Elections and by-elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions.

“In exercise of powers conferred under Article 243-K of Constitution of India read with Rule 18 of the Odisha Gram Panchayat Election Rules, 1965, Rule 17 of the Odisha Panchayat Samiti Election Rules, 1991 and Rule 20 of the Odisha Zilla Parishad Election Rules,1994 the State Election Commission hereby order that polling at each Polling Station shall take place during 07 AM to 01 PM for General Elections and by-elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions until further orders. By order and in the name of State Election Commission, Odisha ,” the order read.