Panchayat
Entertainment

Panchayat Bags IMDb Most Popular Indian Web Series Of 2022: Check Out The Full List Here

By Pragativadi News Service
14

New Delhi: IMDb has announced the 10 web series that were most popular among IMDb users worldwide. IMDb has decided its list of most popular movies and web series based on real-time page views of its more than 200 million users. All films released theatrically or digitally in India between January 1 and November 7, 2022, that have an average IMDb user rating of 7 or higher with at least 25,000 votes are included.

IMDb’s 10 Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2022

  1. Panchayat
  2. Delhi Crime
  3. Rocket Boys
  4. Human
  5. Kidnapping
  6. Gullak
  7. NCR Days
  8. Abhay
  9. Campus Diaries (NCR Days)
  10. College Romance
Pragativadi News Service 13625 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking