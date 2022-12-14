Panchayat Bags IMDb Most Popular Indian Web Series Of 2022: Check Out The Full List Here

New Delhi: IMDb has announced the 10 web series that were most popular among IMDb users worldwide. IMDb has decided its list of most popular movies and web series based on real-time page views of its more than 200 million users. All films released theatrically or digitally in India between January 1 and November 7, 2022, that have an average IMDb user rating of 7 or higher with at least 25,000 votes are included.

IMDb’s 10 Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2022