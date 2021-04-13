Pana Sankranti: Fresh Guidelines Issued For Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the State capital, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary today issued fresh instructions for the celebration of Pana Sankranti.

As per the guidelines issued, there will be no Pana Sankranti celebration at public places in Bhubaneswar. However, sevayats will be allowed to perform normal rituals at temples on the occasion.

BMC Commissioner further informed that various functions and drinking of ‘Pana’ at temples has been restricted.

Pana Sankranti, also known as Maha Vishuba Sankranti, is the traditional new year day festival of Odias in Odisha, India. Pana Sankranti is similar to new year festivals observed by Hindus elsewhere such as Vaisakhi (north and central India), Bihu (Assam), Pohela Boishakh (Bengal) and Puthandu (Tamil Nadu).