Pana Sankranti 2023 and Odia New Year Today

Bhubaneswar: As per the tradition, people in Odisha are observing ‘Pana Sankranti’ today, also known as Maha Bishuba Sankranti, the traditional New Year Day festival. The festival is celebrated on the first day of the traditional solar month of Meṣa, hence equivalent lunar month Baisakha.

The Panjika is prepared as per solar calendar and incorporates the auspicious dates, times, sunrise and sunset time, stars and their movements etc. from Mesha Sankranti till Mina Sankranti.

This festival marks the beginning of summer. The new year festivals all over India are a visual sensation. Be it Baisakhi or Vishu or Pohela Boishkah or Puthandu, the enthusiasm and fervour of the people throughout the country remain the same. These festivals are actually harvest festivals which are celebrated with great joy, welcoming a new year and a new season.

Coming back to Pana Sankranti, it is also a very unique festival in India. The observances and celebrations differ by a few rituals and customs. So, let us take a look at the observances and significance of Pana Sankranti.

Usually, the Pana Sankranti also marks the end of the 13-day Danda and Jhamu Yatra. Traditionally, this Sankranti is also called as the Maha Visuba Sankranti – the name whose etymology can be traced to the Visuva Rekha, the Equator.

Pana Sankranti and the rituals associated with it can also be considered to be an attempt to beat the wrath of the summer. As water is the essential element to beat the heat, hence the day is also called ‘Jala (Water) Bisuba Sankranti.This New Year is celebrated across the country as ‘Maha Bishuba’ Pana Sankranti, Rongali Bihu, Vishu, and Puthandu. Be it Baisakhi, Vishu or Puthandu, the celebrations are more or less equal in different parts of the country.

On the occasion of Pana Sankranti, an earthen pot, filled with a sweet drink known as Pana, is hung over a Basil (Tulsi) plant. Through a tiny hole at the bottom of the pot, the sweet water falls drop by drop on the Tulsi plant.The Pana is a mixture made of pulp of bela (wood apple), nadia kora (coconut gratings) chena (cottage cheese) and other items. Pana is considered to be one of the healthy and better options to neutralise the wrath of summer.