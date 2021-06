The Centre has again extended the deadline to link the Permanent Account Number (PAN) and the Aadhar till 30th September, 2021.

Earlier, the last date to link Aadhaar to PAN was June 30, 2021. It was extended from March 31 to June 30.

“Last date of linkage of Aadhaar with PAN under section 139AA of the Act, which was earlier extended to 30th June, 2021 is further extended to 30th September, 2021,” a statement from the Ministry of Finance read.