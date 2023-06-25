PAN- Aadhaar Linking May Fail; I-T Dept Tweets Reason

Mumbai: As the deadline for mandatory PAN (Permanent Account Number) and Aadhaar linkage approaches, many individuals have been facing concerns about encountering difficulties in the process.

The Income Tax Department addressed this issue in a tweet on Saturday, acknowledging the possibility of demographic mismatches during the PAN-Aadhaar linking process. The deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar is set to end on June 30, 2023.

The tweet said, “While linking PAN with Aadhaar, demographic mismatch may occur due to the following reasons: Name, Date of Birth, Gender

To further facilitate smooth linking of PAN & Aadhaar, in case of any demographic mismatch, biometric-based authentication has been provided and can be availed at dedicated centers of PAN Service Providers (Protean & UTIITSL).”

A demographics mismatch in the PAN-Aadhaar linking process occurs when there are discrepancies in the personal details provided on both cards. These discrepancies can include errors in spelling of names, variations in the date of birth, or changes in gender information.

If a demographics mismatch exists in your PAN-Aadhaar, you won’t be able to link the two cards. To proceed with the linkage, it is necessary to rectify the mismatch either in your PAN card or Aadhaar card.

You can correct your PAN card details by applying for a correction online or through offline channels. Similarly, to rectify the mismatch in your Aadhaar card, you can visit a nearby Aadhaar Enrolment Centre.