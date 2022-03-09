Palak Tiwari turns up the heat in bikini

Mumbai: Palak Tiwari , who is set to enter the film industry in the coming time, is making a place for herself in the fans’ hearts.

The sizzler turned up heat when she slipped into a bikini for some stunning pool pics leaving the internet in awe of her beauty and fit body.

Palak has oftentimes been compared to her mother Shweta Tiwari, who continues to impress with her beauty and zeal to remain fit. Meanwhile, Palak will be making her debut in the upcoming supernatural horror-thriller Rosie – The Saffron Chapter. It co-stars Vivek Oberoi, Tahir Shabbir and Arbaaz Khan.