Pakistan’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi, First Guest Of Taliban, Likely To Visit Afghanistan Today

Kabul: Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is expected to arrive in Kabul on Sunday. This will be the first such visit by a minister of any country to Kabul after the Taliban takeover.

According to the reports, Qureshi’s visit is largely on account of the fact that Pakistan wants to play its part in forming the new government in Afghanistan.

The Taliban are trying to hammer out a new government in Afghanistan after its forces swept across the country as US-led forces pulled out after two decades, with the Western-backed government and military collapsing.

Earlier, on Saturday, the group’s co-founder, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, arrived in the Afghan capital of Kabul earlier in the day for talks with other leaders on forming the government.

Qureshi, Pakistan’s foreign minister, on Saturday held telephonic conversations with his counterparts in Russia, Germany, Turkey, the Netherlands, and Belgium. In conversation with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, Qureshi emphasised that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of critical importance for Pakistan and the region.