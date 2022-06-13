Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq Becomes Only Second Batter To Score Over Six Straight 50s in ODIs

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq continued his rich vein of form as he scored his seventh successive scores of fifty or more during the third Pakistan-West Indies ODI in Multan on Sunday.

In reaching the 50-run mark, Imam became only the second cricketer to score more than six straight half-centuries in ODIs.

However, Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam, who had scored his sixth successive half-century in the second ODI against West Indies, fell for just 1 and missed out on a record. Pakistan have already sealed the three-ODI series after winning the first two ODIs.

Imam has now surpassed Mark Waugh, Gordon Greenidge, Andrew Jones, Mohammad Yusuf, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Paul Stirling, Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson in the elite list of batters with 6 straight 50-plus scores in ODIs. Pakistan batting legend Javed Miandad holds the record for the most consecutive 50-plus scores in ODIs. He had 9 straight score of 50-plus in the year 1987.