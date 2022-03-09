Pakistani Student Thanks Indian Embassy In Kyiv, PM Modi For Helping Her Evacuate

New Delhi: Pakistan’s Asma Shafique thanked the Indian embassy in Kyiv and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping her evacuating from a war zone in Ukraine.

“I’m very thankful to the Embassy of India in Kyiv for supporting us all the way here as we were stuck in a very difficult situation. I am also thanking the Prime Minister of India. Hope we get home safely, thanks to the Indian Embassy,” Asma said in a video.

Worth mentioning, Russia has announced a humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine for Wednesday (March 9, 2022) morning for the evacuation of the civilian population.

Russia has declared a “silence mode” and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors from a number of cities, including Kyiv.