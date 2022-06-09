Pakistani Politician & Popular TV Host Amir Liaquat Hussain Passes Away

Islamabad: Pakistani politician and popular televangelist, Aamir Liaquat Hussain passed away on Thursday at the age of 50.

He fell unconscious at his home and was rushed to Aga Khan University Hospital, but could not be revived.

Confirming his death, PTI leader Jamal Siddiqui said that an employee of Aamir Liaquat informed him about his death.

The hospital management said that the cause of the death of Aamir Liaquat would be known only after the autopsy.

Aamir Liaquat was a popular religious scholar, columnist and television host. He was known for his Ramzan transmissions on TV, though he was mostly popular for his antics during the shows. Memes made on him on social media were very popular in India and Pakistan.

Aamir Liaquat stepped into politics with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and was elected as an MP of Pakistan for the first time in 2002. In 2004, he was appointed as the minister of state for religious affairs and Zakat and Ushar Division in September 2004 by the erstwhile Prime Minister, Shaukat Aziz.

He was also an MP in the erstwhile Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government but quit the party after the Imran Khan-led government fell earlier this year.