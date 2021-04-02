Pakistani ministers not in favour of good ties with India

Islamabad: Pakistani ministers are not in favour of normalization of relations with India unless the special status of Jammu and Kashmir is revoked.

Observers maintained that this a volte-face by Pakistani leaders who were earlier harping on better ties with India. The Cabinet has rejected the recommendation of the Economic Coordination Committee to import cotton and sugar from India.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, who is known for her hawkish stand on Kashmir, said there will be no trade with India. The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Khan and the Cabinet had a consensus opinion that until India reviewed the unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, it would not be possible to normalise ties with India.