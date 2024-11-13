Islamabad: Pakistani TikTok star Imsha Rehman has deactivated her social media accounts following the leak of her private videos online.

The explicit content, which was widely circulated on platforms like WhatsApp, X, and Instagram, led to significant backlash and trolling.

In response to the overwhelming criticism, Rehman decided to step away from social media, citing the intense pressure of living in the public eye.

This incident has sparked discussions about online bullying and data privacy, with many calling for more empathy and stricter measures to protect individuals’ privacy online.