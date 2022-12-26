Pakistani Fishing Boat Smuggling Arms, Drugs Worth Rs 300 Cr Seized Off Gujarat

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), in a joint operation with ATS Gujarat, apprehended a Pakistani fishing boat with 10 crew members smuggling arms, ammunition and 40 kg of narcotics worth Rs 300 crore.

The ICG, tweeted, “@IndiaCoastGuard in joint ops with ATS #Gujarat, apprehended #Pakistani Fishing Boat Al Soheli with 10 crew in Indian waters. During rummaging Arms, ammunition & approx 40 Kgs #narcotics worth Rs 300 cr found concealed. Boat being brought to #Okha for further investigation.”

“The operation was conducted during the night of December 25-26 on specific intelligence input. The ICG deployed its ship ICGS Arinjay near the notional International Maritime Border Line (IMBL) with Pakistan,” the ICG said.

“The ICG team stopped a Pakistani fishing boat Al Soheli and recovered arms, ammunition and around 40 kg of narcotics worth Rs 300 crore,” the statement further said.

This was the seventh such joint operation by the IGC and state ATS this year and the third such operation in three months.