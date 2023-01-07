Pakistani Commentator Refers to Danny Morrison as Adult Actor Dani Daniels; Pornstar Reacts

Karachi: Pakistani commentator Bazid Khan made a faux pas during the second Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi and it has been amusing social media users to no end. During his live commentary, Khan accidentally named adult actor Dani Daniels while referring to former New Zealand cricketer Danny Morrison. He was quick to correct himself but the moment was captured in audio and has been going viral. Daniels herself also posted a tongue-in-cheek tweet in response to the video.

“A man of culture,” joked one Twitter user. “Bazid Khan you legend. Dani Daniels is not even something you blurt out like a mispronunciation,” observed another.

A clip of the same started doing the rounds of the internet and caught Dani’s eyes as well. She retweeted the video with a cheeky caption.

“Put me in coach,” Daniels wrote. The video was originally shared by a user named Pushkar on Twitter.