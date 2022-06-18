Pakistani cafe attracts flak for employing Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi’s scene in advertisement

Pakistan: Karachi restaurant Swing has drawn the outrage and ire of social media users after it used a scene from film Gangubai Kathiawadi’s scene to promote an offer for men.

On Friday, the restaurant’s official social media pages used a scene from the film that showed a scene from the movie in which Alia Bhatt is forced into prostitution and gesturing with dead eyes at men to get her first client.

As soon as the post went up, it received heated comments from social media users calling the restaurant out for their bad taste in content promoting offers at the restaurant. Content creator Daniyal Sheikh took to their Facebook post and wrote, “What is this? It’s promoting sexual abuse of women and literally making fun of women who are forced to be a prostitute. Try to be responsible.”

The cafe defended the ad and mentioned it was just a idea and not intended to damage anybody. “The film and this submit is centered on a idea. Like ahead of, we are open up to all and will be serving you with the exact same enjoy like we constantly have,” it mentioned employing a different tagline ‘Motion picture kare tou aag, cafe kare tou paap?‘

Gangubai Kathiawadi tells the story of a woman who was forced into prostitution and her journey to becoming a feared and revered leader. She was sold into the market by her lover Ramnik who flees with her jewellery and money. She is beaten and forced into prostitution, and the scene used in the Swing promotion shows the very traumatic experience of her first client.