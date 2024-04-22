Pakistani actress Hania Aamir hangs out with rapper Badshah in Dubai

Dubai: Rapper-singer Badshah recently hung out with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Dubai. Photos and videos from their meet-up were shared by Hania on social media, adding fuel to their dating rumours. Badshah and Hania’s dating rumours began in December last year when the former shared pictures of herself with the Indian rapper on her Instagram account.

On April 19, Hania wrote about not feeling well ’emotionally’ on Instagram. On April 21, she shared a bunch of pictures and videos of herself with Badshah with the caption, “Rescue arrived from Chandigarh (sic).” In the photos, Hania, dressed in a beige top and blue jeans, is seen posing alongside Badshah, who looked smart in his all-black outfit.

Hania also shared a video featuring a narration by Badshah. In the video, as the camera pans towards Hania, Badshah says, “Scene aise shuru hoga, khula aasman Dubai ka (the scene will start like this, Dubai’s wide-open sky),” before breaking into laughter.

In another post, Hania says, “This is Badshah’s concert,” as she has fun with the rapper-singer. During the video, as Badshah sings, Hania exclaims, “Love you, Badshah.” The caption of the video reads, “Concert time.” Badshah commented on the post, “Iss sangeet utsav aur abhinay ka kya hi varnan kiya jaye (How to describe this concert and acting) (sic).”

During the video, Badshah also complains about Hania’s reels getting a wider reach on Instagram than his. On this, the Pakistani actor says, “Thank you India and Pakistan for liking my content.”

As soon as fans of Badshah came across the photos and videos, they showered the rumoured couple with love. “Bhaiya aur bhabhi,” a fan wrote in the comments section. Another wrote, “@badboyshah Yha kb laa rhe ho (When are you bringing her to India?)” Another person wrote, “BADSHAH X HANIA = CUTEST COUPLE (sic).”