Pakistani Actor Adnan Siddiqui Criticizes Priyanka Chopra For Calling Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy ‘South Asian’

New York: Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui on Friday took to Twitter to criticize Priyanka Chopra for calling Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy as ‘South Asian’ in a post. Priyanka had shared a post to praise Sharmeen for Star Wars.

He wrote in the post, “With due respect, @priyankachopra. Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is a Pakistani first just to brush up your knowledge. Much like the way you flaunt your Indian nationality whenever you get the opportunity before claiming to be a South Asian.”

Priyanka recently congratulated Sharmeen on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “First person of colour and first woman to direct a Star Wars film – and she’s South Asian! What a historic moment, Sharmeen. So so proud of you, my friend. May the force be with you!”

Sharmeen’s directorial will star Daisy Ridley who will be reprising her role as Rey in the upcoming Star Wars movie. The film will be set after the 2019 Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, and will focus on Jedi Master Rey (played by Daisy Ridley) and how she builds a new Jedi order.

Talking about the film, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy wrote on Instagram, “I’ve spent my life meeting real life heroes, who have overcome the most oppressive empires and battled impossible odds and that to me is the heart of Star Wars…which is why I was attracted to the promise of a new Jedi Order …And why I’m particularly excited about being immersed inside a Jedi Academy with a powerful Jedi Master.”