Pakistan Won’t Undergo Another Lockdown Despite Jump In COVID-19 Cases

Islamabad: Despite the massive jump in the COVID-19 cases in the country, Pakistan has refused to close schools and impose lockdown.

While addressing a post-cabinet press conference, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that the federal government is aware of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country but Pakistan would not undergo another lockdown and schools will not be closed as of now.

The minister also said that the federal cabinet was informed that the COVID-19 positivity ratio had doubled in the country.

“But despite this, it is our resolve that we absolutely not impose a lockdown in Pakistan. Our economy cannot bear the burden. Emphasising that the country can deal with coronavirus. The government will not impose lockdown however, it will continue to monitor the situation,” Chaudhary said.

The minister also urged the country’s people to use masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.