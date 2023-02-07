Pakistan Wicketkeeper-Batter Kamran Akmal Retires From All Forms Of Cricket

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has announced his retirement from all forms of professional cricket. He also made it clear that he intends to venture into other roles such as coaching.

Akmal, who is currently serving as a temporary batting consultant for Peshawar Zalmi, ruled out the possibility of participating as a player in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“I will not be able to play cricket anymore because of my new responsibilities as a selector and a coach,” the 41-year-old told reporters on Tuesday.

Akmal last donned the Pakistan jersey in April 2017. He hangs up his boots having represented the Men in Green in 53 Tests, 153 ODIs and 58 T20Is. He finishes his career with 6871 international runs and a remarkable 13481 first-class runs.