Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along Border In Jammu

New Delhi: Pakistan on Tuesday violated the ceasefire along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, the Pakistani troops opened unprovoked firing on soldiers of the paramilitary Border Security Force. It was reported that the ceasefire was violated by the Pakistani Rangers.

The public relations officer of the BSF, Jammu said the Indian side responded appropriately and decisively to the Pakistani provocation. No injuries were reported on the Indian side.

“Today morning the alert BSF Jammu troops gave a befitting reply to the unprovoked firing by Pakistan rangers on BSF patrolling party in Arnia Sector. No loss/ injury to BSF troops reported,” the PRO said.

