Pakistan To Launch Crackdown On Those Spreading Immoral Content On Social Media

Islamabad: The newly-appointed Federal Interior Minister of Pakistan, Rana Sanullah on Friday has decided to launch a crackdown against those posting ‘immoral’ content on social media.

Sanullah said that those people who are seen to be defaming people by spreading inappropriate and obscene videos on social media will be punished.

According to a statement, Sanaullah the newly-elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif has instructed the immediate arrest of those sharing immoral content on social media, reported The News International.

“The prime minister has directed that such content cannot be tolerated and we will arrest those who spread immoral content on social media,” Sanaullah stated.

“We will wipe out those who spread such filth, including immoral videos and pictures,” said Rana Sanaullah.

Further, the Pakistan Interior Minister announced that Pakistan will not allow social media to be used for defaming others. He warned that those people who might be involved in such criminal activities will be dealt with strictly, reported The News International.