London: England sealed a commanding victory over Pakistan, winning by an innings and 47 runs on the fifth day of the opening Test.

Resuming on 152-6 in their second innings, Pakistan’s hopes of a comeback crumbled as they managed only 220-9, with leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed unable to bat due to illness. Jack Leach played a pivotal role in dismantling Pakistan’s lower order, claiming four wickets to complete England’s dominance after their mammoth 823-7d in the first innings, leaving the hosts with no chance of recovery.

With the defeat, Pakistan became the first team to lose a Test match by an innings after posting over 500 runs in the first innings, marking a new low in their dismal run. This was Pakistan’s sixth consecutive Test defeat and their seventh loss at home in the last nine matches, highlighting their struggles in the longest format.

On Day 5, England’s pace bowlers peppered the two overnight batters – Agha Salman and Aamer Jamal – with bouncers earlier and Jamal recovered after being hit on the side of the head by a fiery ball from Brydon Carse to bring up his own half-century.

He was then granted a lifeline when stand-in captain Ollie Pope put down a difficult chance at square-leg – England’s fifth dropped catch of the innings – and remained not out on 55.

Leach pulled off a stunning catch off his own bowling to remove Shaheen Afridi before having Naseem Shah stumped to seal the victory.

England delivered a sensational performance on a flat Multan pitch, which offered little for the bowlers. After losing the toss and enduring over a day and a half in the field – where Pakistan scored 556 – they set the stage with a colossal total of 823, driven by Harry Brook’s maiden triple hundred and a career-best 262 from Joe Root.

