Pakistan Refuses Use Of Its Airspace For Srinagar-Sharjah Flights: Reports

Srinagar: Pakistan has refused to allow the use of its airspace to a Srinagar-Sharjah direct flight – operated by low-cost airline Go First.

Reportedly, the matter has been informed the ministries concerned, including the civil aviation ministry, the external affairs ministry and the home ministry

Worth mentioning, Union home minister Amit Shah flagged off the first flight from Srinagar to Sharjah, an international route which was revived almost after 11 years.

According to reports, the first international flight from Srinagar to Dubai commenced in 2009 by Air India Express, but it was eventually discontinued.