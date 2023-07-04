Pakistan prison break: 13 escape from jail near Afghan border

Pakistan: In a major prison break incident in Pakistan, 13 inmates from a prison in Balochistan, a province with decades of ongoing history of insurgency for separatism from the South Asian nation, escaped from a jail. At least one prisoner is reported to have died in the sequence of events due to police’s firing.

The prison break has been described as dramatic and tragic in the initial reports that have emerged from the South Asian nation.

The inmates took guns from two officers on duty prompting clashes in the prison. “Three officers were injured in the attack by the prisoners,” Naeem Achakzai said.

Police fired at the men, killing one and injuring two. One prisoner surrendered to the police but 13 remained on the run. All the prisoners were awaiting trial for alleged crimes including murder, robbery and drug possession, the district officer said.

The prison is located on Taj Road- about 3 kilometers from the Afghan border. The prisoners could have escaped to Afghanistan, the officer said. Patrolling of border areas is also being done, he added, saying that as there were lesser officers in the prison due to Eid, the prison break was planned by the inmates accordingly.

Police in Chaman suspended 10 officials, including three police officers who were posted at the jail, it was reported.