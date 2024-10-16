Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S Jaishankar at the venue of the 23rd Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government in Islamabad. This marks the first visit by an Indian foreign minister to Pakistan in nearly a decade, amidst ongoing strained relations between the two neighboring countries.

The two leaders exchanged pleasantries and posed for photographs at the Jinnah Convention Centre, where the summit is being held. Dr. Jaishankar arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday and was greeted at the Nur Khan airbase. His visit includes participation in various high-level discussions and meetings with other SCO member states, including China, Russia, and Central Asian countries.

The SCO summit, hosted under tight security, aims to foster regional cooperation and address pressing issues such as security, economic development, and cultural exchange. The presence of Dr. Jaishankar at the summit underscores India’s commitment to engaging with regional partners despite bilateral challenges.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Jaishankar took a morning walk with the staff at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, reflecting a moment of camaraderie amidst the formalities of the summit. The visit also included a banquet dinner hosted by Prime Minister Sharif, where leaders from various SCO member states gathered to discuss mutual interests and strengthen diplomatic ties.

